Epsom Downs Racecourse (pictured), Ashton Gate Stadium, Windsor Racecourse and the Etihad Tennis Centre are among many sports venues being transformed into Covid-19 vaccinations centres.

Across the UK, more than 60 sports, music and conference venues, including the ExCel Centre in London, are being utilised. They are due to begin operating next week as part of the Government’s push to vaccinate 14 million people in the UK by February.

NHS England has published a list of nearly 600 venues that will act as vaccinations centres. They include around a dozen sports venues and a similar number of venues that host indoor music events.

Among the other sports venues to be utilised are Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington, Manchester Rugby Club, Totally Wicked Stadium in St. Helens, Ashington Cricket Club and Newcastle Racecourse.

While some small theatres that occasionally host music, such as Petersfield Festival Hall and The Brindley in Runcorn, are to be used as vaccination centres no major purpose-built live music venues are involved despite leading figures in the industry offering to help.

Isle of Wight Festival operator John Giddings said, “We are the music business – we have thousands of skilled people capable of running events, and [we have] empty theatres, clubs and arenas. Give us the vaccines and we will work 24 hours a day to sort it.”