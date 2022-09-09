Several sporting events have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with further decisions on this weekend’s fixtures still to be announced.

The government’s national mourning guidance said cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.

Horse racing events scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. The British Horseracing Authority said meetings scheduled for Friday, including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster, have been cancelled.

All football in England has been postponed this weekend, the Football Association has announced.

The Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The Scottish Rugby Union has delayed all domestic competitive games this weekend. The women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the men’s third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval would not take place today.

The second day of the golf PGA Championship has also been postponed.

In cycling, the rest of the Tour of Britain stage, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was cancelled.