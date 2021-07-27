Global event specialist The Spendlove Group, which has worked on major events including Glastonbury and The Olympics through its company Showforce, has launched event recruitment business The Production Team.

It said The Production Team will provide permanent placements, contract and offshore recruitment solutions to event management companies, venues and film and TV production houses.

The company said it will remunerate employees in the UK and Middle East, including sickness and holiday payments. It will also facilitate visas for people working overseas, and provide medical cover and insurance.

It has placed candidates at the upcoming rescheduled EXPO 2020 across several disciplines and is recruiting for positions within show production, operations, logistics, project management, technical production and creative.

Spendlove Group founder and CEO Ian Spendlove (pictured) said, “This business is almost two years in the making, Covid-19 actually pushed back our original plans for the launch. We’ve subsequently had more time to build the foundations and as it turns out that, there’s now more demand than we were originally anticipating.

“We’re operating in a world where a senior production manager can be working from home and located anywhere in the world during the pitching and costing phase of a project. We’re able to recruit people from any country, we’ll ensure compliance and even pay them in their respective currency.

“With so many talented event professionals now desperate to get back to work after more than a year without work, we genuinely believe that it fills a gap in the market as there will be more reliance on contractors as the industry emerges from the shadows of the pandemic.

“There’s also a lot of uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the implementation of IR35 in the UK, we believe that established event companies will be grateful that a business like The Production Team exists to take away the headache when they’re already dealing with so many other challenges.”