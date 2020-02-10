Following a tender process consisting of 11 caterers and four production companies, Somerset House today launches its inaugural summer events packages for the iconic River Terrace.

Business development manager for Somerset House, Luci Sorrell, said: “We have made pricing simple and transparent. It is extremely quick to see what an event will cost, whilst there are plenty of flexible elements to play with, and the possibility to enhance as required. It makes it easy to see that having an event here is much more accessible than people perhaps realise.”

Set against the neo-classical backdrop of Somerset House, the River Terrace has views across the Thames. The Seamen’s Hall is also included as a wet weather contingency, along with Jumbrellas (giant parasols) in case of rain.

There are a range of catering options available from London caterers; with barbeque options from Clement Worrall, canapés and bowls from Alexander & Björk or innovative food stations from Bubble. Production house Full Circle can provide a range of furniture and entertainment options from DJ’s to roving bands, to large games and magicians.

Sorrell added: “It couldn’t be simpler to have a summer party here. We have also included drinks in the packages, so all organisers need to do is bring people and make a few decisions! The rest is done!”

The packages are available from June to September for parties of 150-500 guests.