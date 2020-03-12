Snowbombing 2020, which was set to take place 13-18 April, is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic after it was cancelled by organisers.

Taking place in Mayrhofen, Austria, the event was billed to feature Liam Gallagher and Chase & Status as well as Foals, The Streets and Loyle Carner.

The cancellation comes in the midst of new restrictions on large events from the Austrian government.

The festival is an important economic driver, generating at least a $6m impact on the local economy, based on accommodation, travel, meals and bar operations. It doesn’t take into account employment created through the festival.

Following discussions with the Austrian authorities, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Snowbombing 2020. Click here to read our full statement and discover the next steps 👉 https://t.co/1EhBV1d3oh pic.twitter.com/5khaolz1jx — Snowbombing (@Snowbombing) March 11, 2020

The statement reads: “Following discussions with the Austrian authorities, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Snowbombing 2020. In brief, our guests can opt for a refund, keep their existing holiday without the festival element or transfer their package to next year’s show.

“Today, the Austrian authorities placed a ban on all outdoor events above 500 people and indoor events above 100. This ban is in place from now until April 3rd and is likely to be extended.

“We understand that this will be disappointing news for you, as it is for us. Snowbombing started in 1999 and this year was to be our 21st festival. The cancellation is unprecedented for Snowbombing but the wellbeing of all guests, artists and crew is our priority.”

As a result, a number of actions have been announced including a full refund of packages.

The statement kept open the option of travelling to Austria: “Keep your existing holiday in the ‘hof. Currently, the hotels, ski lifts, bars and restaurants in Mayrhofen are open and your holiday can still take place. If you choose this option we will refund £150 – the value of your festival wristband within your package. We will still be there to manage your holiday and if possible will still be providing some entertainment.”

Visitors can also transfer their booking to Snowbombing 2021, the dates of which are to be 5 April – 10 April: “If you take this option we will also offer you a 20% refund on this year’s package and 100 euros wristband credit at next year’s show,” the statement read.

