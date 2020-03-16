Silent Conference, a wireless audio solutions company for conferencing and live events, was recently supported the live-to-vinyl recording event by Record Store Day 2020 ambassadors The Big Moon at Metropolis Studios, London.

Ahead of Record Store Day 2020 – which takes place on 18 April – The Big Moon recorded their Record Store Day release live in front of an audience at Metropolis Studios on 5 March. The recording wasone of the first times, globally, that an artist has recorded three tracks in one take with a live audience in the recording studio.

Metropolis Studios recreated the experience of recording live to vinyl, a process that was once used regularly by musicians. The audience, comprised of those in the music industry and fans of The Big Moon, used wireless headphones provided by Silent Conference to listen to each track as it was performed and recorded live.

Through the headphones, attendees also heard conversation between the band members Juliette Jackson, Soph Nathan, Celia Archer and Fern Ford and studio engineers throughout the recording process, as well as comments from The Big Moon that the audience looked ‘adorable’ in the headphones and resembled a ‘weird futuristic gig’.

Marketing manager for Silent Conference, Tom Stirling, said: “Our wireless headphones and technology have been used for all sorts of events around the world, but this was a new experience we are proud to have supported with our partners at Metropolis Studios and Record Store Day. Recording live to vinyl requires performances from confident and accomplished artists – and, as everyone listening on the headphones can attest, The Big Moon were more than up to the daunting task!”

Brand director at Metropolis Studios, Gavin Newman, added: “We consider ourselves privileged to be able to combine today’s technology with the techniques of the past to create incredible recordings. Bringing the audience right into the studio with the band as they recorded live to vinyl made it even more special, and I’m sure we’re going to hear that captured in the finished product.”

Photo supplied by Tom Rowland.