Creative events agency Shout About has announced the launch of Minus One; a multi-purpose events space in the heart of East London.

Having acquired the ground and lower ground floor areas of the building before the property is eventually demolished for redevelopment, Shout About will be hosting a number of immersive events, club nights and local enterprise initiatives at the venue.

Shout About specialise in taking unused and/or forgotten locations that may be waiting to be redeveloped or even demolished.

Staying true to the ethos of the company’s ‘meanwhile use’ scheme, which was launched last year, head of agency, Ben Gamble said: “We are always looking to support the industry by creating affordable event spaces for experiential businesses to operate from, and this was too good an opportunity to give up.”

The basement, a subterranean venue with a capacity of 700 and licensed until 3am on weekends, will be operated in-house by the Shout About team where they will host a mixture of live music events, brand experiences, corporate parties and cultural activities.

In addition, the ground floor will be sublet to an immersive dining specialist, who plan to launch a fully operational bar and restaurant, as well as bring their latest concept to market.The dining specialist is to be announced.

Head of agency for Shout About, Ben Gamble, said: “We have a real passion for reactivating forgotten/unused spaces and turning them into a thriving hub of engagement, maximising revenue and PR, whilst minimising disruption. For our clients, it’s about giving their brand something, that makes them look ‘in-the-know’ and helps them stand out amongst their competitors!Our goal is to become the placemakers for new ventures throughout this booming city.”

Opening in February 2020, Minus One aims to be the ‘antidote to London’s wine bar epidemic’.