Job Title: Senior Production Manager

Start Date: ASAP

Job Type: Full-time / salaried

Salary: 35-40k (experience/skill dependent)

We are the Fair are involved in over 100 festivals per annum and we are looking for a Senior Production Manager to join the team to manage their own projects as well as executively supporting more junior production managers in their projects.

As the Senior Production Manager you will assist The Fair in the production of festivals and large-scale events, leading on client relationship management, supplier procurement and on-site delivery for the events. You will take a leadership role in supporting junior production members with smaller projects.

Key Accountabilities

To provide operational support and advice to a production teams within The Fair and would be expected to be able undertake the following tasks:

Designing event site layouts

Negotiating with suppliers and accurately procuring event needs

Leading/Supporting on local authority liaison regarding event production and operations

Producing and regularly maintaining accurate event budgets

Advising junior team on efficient processes and procedures in producing an event.

Using the Purple Guide to design and produce safe, suitable events within the confines of the budget and clients expectations.

Carry out site feasibility studies for new venues and prospective clients

Produce high quality Event Safety Management documentation

Sufficiently and appropriately delegating work across team members to ensure the best possible production across the operational, health and safety and production aspects.

Work with the H&S and licensing departments to ensure

Demonstrate an understanding of the current issues clients and producers face with regards to political and stakeholder relations

Evaluating and constructively feeding back on events in order to consistently develop and improve both individually and as a team

Line management of junior team members.

You may also be required to carry out any other duties which are within the scope and purpose of the job

Required Skills & Experience

Demonstrable in-depth understanding of essential H&S Legislation

Experience in delivering large-scale events of capacities 10,000+ (ideally 2 years or more)

Demonstrable experience in festival production

A highly organised individual, able to evidence methods of self-organisation

A confident communicator, both written and oral

Competent using Microsoft Office

Use of AutoCAD or equivalent

Ability to facilitate and resolve issues

A flexible and pragmatic approach to fast moving and evolving operational requirements

Ability to work within a small team at times under pressure to tight deadlines

Can work autonomously or as part of a team

Can engage at all levels of seniority within the organisation

Remains calm under pressure

Ability to prioritise and meet deadlines

Working Conditions

The role is based at our Hoxton office and involves working on various sites across the UK and Ireland. It’s a fast paced and diverse role where no two days are the same

Working hours are 9:00 – 18:00, Monday to Friday

Often travel/weekend work will be required working alongside the teams.

Any suitable applicants should send their CV and a brief introduction of themselves to workwithus@wearethefair.com with ‘Senior Production Manager’ as the subject title. Successful candidates will be asked to do an initial interview via Phone call or Zoom.