Cloud-based ticketing solutions provider SecuTix has made three new team hires in the UK and Ireland following its growth in the region.

Former Ambassador Theatre Group employer Jane Sloan joins SecuTix UK’s senior leadership team as head of delivery – a newly created role that will see Sloan lead her team by working with customers from a technical perspective covering pre-sales support, on-boarding and customer success.

Sloan is joined by business analyst Hannah Sutherland, former ticketing manager at SecuTix customer Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club. Harry Nutt has been appointed to the role of senior business analyst from customer relationship management specialist Green 4.

SecuTix UK recently partnered with West Bromwich Albion Football Club (FC) and Gloucester Rugby Club to add to its list of customers including Brentford FC, Everton FC, The Open, and Saracens Rugby Club.

SecuTix UK and Ireland managing director David Hornby said, “The last 12 months have been tough on the sport, live entertainment and museum sectors and it’s encouraging to see how active the market is as clients look for ticketing solutions to meet their post-Covid needs. Jane and her team will support our clients and help them adapt to the current challenging and changing landscape that is ticketing today.”