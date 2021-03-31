Gloucester Rugby has announced new ticketing partner SecuTix as part of a broader “digital transformation” taking place across the club and its 16,000 capacity Kingsholm Stadium (pictured).

SecuTix, which will partner with Gloucester from July 2021, said it will focus on growing the club’s fan base and increasing ticketing revenue.

Using the ticketing platform, the Premiership club said it intends to use data-driven audience insights in order to understand its fans better and deliver more personalised and targeted marketing campaigns.

The club joins SecuTix’s other rugby clients that include Exeter Chiefs/Sandy Park (cap. 13,000) and Saracens/StoneX Stadium (10,500)

Gloucester Rugby chief operating officer Alex Brown said, “We are excited for the return of fans to Kingsholm Stadium and believe our partnership with SecuTix will help to deliver an exceptional ticketing and fan experience.”

SecuTix UK managing director David Hornby added, “The new high capacity WiFi network at Kingsholm makes it one of the best-connected stadiums in the UK, so the opportunities for a better ticketing and fan experience are endless.

“With engagement sitting at the heart of the open SecuTix platform, we look forward to connecting with the club’s other digital partners and modernising the customer journey for Gloucester fans.”