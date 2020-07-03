The Scottish government has announced a £10 million support package for the country’s performing arts venues.

The Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund will be managed by Creative Scotland and has been created to assist venue operators whose businesses have been paralysed as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop (pictured) said the fund will be a “vital lifeline” for venues.

Said Hyslop, “Our performing arts venues effectively had to close overnight, with an almost complete loss of income. There is no doubt that in doing so they saved lives, and for that I am extremely grateful.

“We will continue to urge the UK Government to use their fiscal levers, such as significant borrowing powers, to back culture and creative industries with major investment. This will enable the Scottish Government to offer even more support to respond to this crisis and build for the future.”