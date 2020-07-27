The Scottish government has unveiled a £10m funding package to support organisers and suppliers of cultural, community and sporting events while they remain impacted by lockdown restrictions.

The Scottish Economy Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in a “devastating impact” for the sector.

In a statement, Minister Hyslop said: “While we have had the positive step that drive-in events can resume, most of the sector will be unable to operate for some time to come.

“We have worked closely and constructively with the sector on the challenges they face, and they have brought forward some creative ideas on how they can begin to operate safely.

“In addition to providing immediate support, some of this funding will look to bolster innovation and aid the longer-term recovery of the events industry.”

The Event Industry Advisory Group said the sector had been one of the first to go into lockdown and would be among the last to fully emerge from it.

Chairman Peter Duthie, who is also chief executive of Glasgow’s SEC (pictured), said events contributed about £6bn each year to Scotland’s economy, and added: “Additional funding from Government for this important sector is very welcome and much needed, both by the event organisers and the wider supply chain businesses who are being hit exceptionally hard by the ongoing effect of an extended period of lockdown.”