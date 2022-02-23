DF Concerts has announced that Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre will host 15,000 people for the revived Connect Music Festival on 26-28 August.

Live Nation Entertainment-owned DF Concerts, which also runs Glasgow’s 50,000-capacity TRNSMT festival, said the venue in the outskirts of the city was chosen due to its rural feel and its accessibility from other towns and cities.

The promoter said Connect 2022 is an “entirely new festival experience” but will retain many of the qualities of its namesake from 2007 and 2008. It said the festival will not be a traditional camping event but there will be a limited number of camping structures, along with several on-site hotels.

Royal Highland Centre, an exhibition centre and showground, is known for hosting Terminal V, a biannual festival organised by EE Live.

DF Concerts & Events CEO Geoff Ellis (pictured) said, “During initial planning discussions around the relaunch of Connect, we realised that we had to make some changes and to remaster the original festival proposition for today’s audiences.

“One of the biggest considerations we had was around public transport and ensuring the event was accessible to festival-goers from across the country.

“The Royal Highland Centre provides a purpose-built event site that is readily accessible by public transport for each of the three days. This not only makes it easy for festival-goers to attend but hugely supports our ambition to deliver a more sustainable festival now and into the future.”

Festival manager Katt Lingard said the site is unique and gives her team an opportunity to create a “truly sustainable approach to the festival experience”.

She said, “One of the biggest attractions of our new home, is the site’s permanent infrastructure and existing facilities. These play a crucial role in realising our sustainability ambitions for the festival.

“Although we are still very much in the planning stages, Connect’s audience will be at the heart of both its content and design.”