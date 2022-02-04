Ascot Racecourse said it will reduce audience “density” at Royal Ascot in June, by cutting the number of people in its three main enclosures.

Following last year’s 12,000-capacity Government Events Research Programme edition, capacity numbers will again be reduced in the Royal Enclosure, Queen Anne Enclosure and Windsor Enclosure during the 14-18 June event.

In the 13,500-capacity Royal Enclosure, numbers on each day will be reduced by 1,000 people while the Royal Enclosure Gardens will be extended, creating a new area for circulation next to the track. Capacities for the Queen Anne (20,750) and Windsor Enclosures (17,000) will be reduced by 4,150 and 2,000 respectively.

The Village Enclosure will be in operation for the first time since 2019. An Ascot spokesperson said there is scope to expand on the previous capacity of 6,500 to around 10,000 but plans have not yet been finalised.

Ascot commercial director Felicity Barnard said a key message from last year’s reduced capacity edition was that attendees appreciated the benefit of additional space: “This set us on a journey to look at how we could reduce density to improve comfort across the site going forward in a normal scenario.

“Incorporating feedback from previous years and other racedays, it became clear to us that we needed to make a fundamental change in terms of the capacities across the site.

“This was especially the case in our premier public area – the Queen Anne Enclosure – and reducing the number of people there significantly and investing in improved facilities will deliver a much better environment for people to enjoy the world-class racing on show.

“It is crucial that we protect the unique and very special sense of occasion that people feel when they come to Royal Ascot and we hope that these changes will provide an enhanced experience for all our racegoers.”

Barnard said ticket sales have for the event have been strong and they will “clearly be in higher demand” because of the changes.