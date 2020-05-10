Conference News editor Martin Fullard is to moderate a panel discussion on protocols for safer events post lockdown, alongside Edward Poland, co-founder of hirespace.com and Lenka Žlebková, CEO of the Prague Congress Center.

The discussion, titled Safer Events: Venue Protocol in a Post Pandemic World will take place at Evolve, Swapcard’s virtual conference on 13 May at 5.30pm (BST).

The challenge of organising meetings and events in a safe environment, in accordance with government guidance, is a key topic for the sector as businesses seek a phased return to business as normal.

The panel will discuss the measures which should be taken by venues, agencies, associations and corporate planners need to consider to allay delegate concerns about social contact, and begin to build momentum in the sector.

Edward Poland, co-founder of Hire Space, which has developed a Safer Events programme alongside its corporate clients, said: “In order to provide light at the end of the tunnel, it’s essential that organisations build consensus around a standard of safety that goes above and beyond government requirements to put delegate safety first, while allowing events to continue during the first phase of activity. Sensible steps to build confidence will significantly benefit the supply chain, and ensure there’s a thriving events industry on the other side of Covid-19.”

Measures proposed for safe events include PPE provision, sterilisation, policy and education, distancing and hybrid event implementation.

Swapcard, based in Paris, is an event technology platform for virtual and live events.

Safer Events: Venue Protocol in a Post Pandemic World runs from 5.30pm (BST) on Wednesday 13 May. Register for the event here.