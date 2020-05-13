Reading and Leeds festivals, which were due to take place on the bank holiday weekend of 28-30 August, have been cancelled.

The events, which are organised by Festival Republic, will now move forwards to 2021. Headliners in 2020 would have been Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against the Machine.

Tickets will roll over to 2021’s event, with refunds still available.

A statement on the Reading Festival website reads: “We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and we were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival to you in August, something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times. However, it has become clear that it is just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead.

“We want to extend or gratitude towards our team, artists and partners who work so hard each year. We are working closely with our ticketing partners or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year.

“Finally, we encourage everyone to continue supporting our emergency services, who provide invaluable support and assistance at all our events.”

Pictured: Foo Fighters perform at Reading Festival 2019