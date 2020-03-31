Singa, a karaoke app, has revealed that its new customer sign-ups have increased 700 per cent in the last week alone.

This rise in sign-ups is due to people around the world staying at home in order to observe isolation and social distancing rules to keep safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of people joining the app shows that ‘consumers are turning to music and choosing to sing during this troubling and uncertain time’, according to Singa. This has also been shown through footage circulating online of people in lockdown singing from their windows and balconies.

Singa can be use as entertainment within a household, for music lessons or for social-distancing-appropriate social occasions.