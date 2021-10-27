Job Title: Production Manager

Start Date: ASAP

Job Type: Full-time / salaried

Salary: 30k (experience/skill dependent)

We are the Fair are involved in over 100 festivals per annum. We are looking for a new Production Manager to join our In-House Production Team. The role would suit someone from a festival and live event production background who is looking to join a small team with a family feel. The role would be based in London, Hoxton with a requirement to work away from home for long periods of time, particularly over the summer period.

A person suitable for the role should feel confident managing their own productions, managing client relationships across the corporate and independent festival sectors and liaising with councils and suppliers. They will report directly into the Senior Management Team and will be responsible for a number of their own projects.

Key Accountabilities, Skills & Experience

Strong organisational skills

Excellent timekeeping

Experience of producing and delivering live outdoor events/festivals in excess of 5,000 people

Knowledge of the Festival industry

Knowledge and Experience in leading in the SAG process

Ability to write Risk Assessments and ESMP’s

Ability to handle on-going supplier liaison on behalf of WATF

Managing budgets for client projects

Invoicing

Confident in working with specs for site items including fencing, trackway, plant, toilets, site water etc.

Confidence in procurement process for site items

Proficient user of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint

Proficient in creating 2D CAD drawings

Working Conditions

The role is based at our Hoxton office and involves working on various sites across the UK and Ireland. It’s a fast paced and diverse role where no two days are the same

Working hours are 9:00 – 18:00, Monday to Friday

Often travel/weekend work will be required working alongside the teams.

Any suitable applicants should send their CV and a brief introduction of themselves to workwithus@wearethefair.com, with ‘Senior Production Manager’ as the subject title. Successful candidates will be asked to do an initial interview via Phone call or Zoom.