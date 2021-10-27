Job Title: Production Manager
Start Date: ASAP
Job Type: Full-time / salaried
Salary: 30k (experience/skill dependent)
We are the Fair are involved in over 100 festivals per annum. We are looking for a new Production Manager to join our In-House Production Team. The role would suit someone from a festival and live event production background who is looking to join a small team with a family feel. The role would be based in London, Hoxton with a requirement to work away from home for long periods of time, particularly over the summer period.
A person suitable for the role should feel confident managing their own productions, managing client relationships across the corporate and independent festival sectors and liaising with councils and suppliers. They will report directly into the Senior Management Team and will be responsible for a number of their own projects.
Key Accountabilities, Skills & Experience
- Strong organisational skills
- Excellent timekeeping
- Experience of producing and delivering live outdoor events/festivals in excess of 5,000 people
- Knowledge of the Festival industry
- Knowledge and Experience in leading in the SAG process
- Ability to write Risk Assessments and ESMP’s
- Ability to handle on-going supplier liaison on behalf of WATF
- Managing budgets for client projects
- Invoicing
- Confident in working with specs for site items including fencing, trackway, plant, toilets, site water etc.
- Confidence in procurement process for site items
- Proficient user of Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint
- Proficient in creating 2D CAD drawings
- Working Conditions
The role is based at our Hoxton office and involves working on various sites across the UK and Ireland. It’s a fast paced and diverse role where no two days are the same
Working hours are 9:00 – 18:00, Monday to Friday
Often travel/weekend work will be required working alongside the teams.
Any suitable applicants should send their CV and a brief introduction of themselves to workwithus@wearethefair.com, with ‘Senior Production Manager’ as the subject title. Successful candidates will be asked to do an initial interview via Phone call or Zoom.