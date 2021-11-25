We are a diverse, modern city which is re-imagining the role culture can play in bringing people together. Coventry is a city of welcome, a city of activists and pioneers, a city of peace and reconciliation, a city of innovation and invention, a City of Culture.

The Trust is committed to:

• Welcoming 2.5m additional visitors to Coventry in 2021/22

• 80% of the city’s residents experiencing at least three events in 2021/22

• Increasing audience attendance from under-represented communities by 20%

• Activating more than 16,000 volunteers and participants

• Making long-lasting, tangible social change in Coventry

• Transforming who holds the power to create and curate in the city

• Starting a wave of cultural investment across the region

Coventry’s City of Culture programme commenced in May 2021 and will run for 12 months, allowing us to keep our promise to the city and region – to deliver an extraordinary year and telling the story of the city that moves.

Job Description

The Trust is looking to appoint a Production Coordinator to support the Head of Production and Head of Event

Operations in the day-to-day administration of the Production Department for Coventry City of Culture Trust. This role will play a key role in facilitating processes in the second half of our cultural year, with numerous high-profile events planned throughout the spring and into summer of 2022.

The role will be starting in January 2022 running until June 2022.

The post-holder will work closely with Production colleagues, including other coordinators, and Producers, playing a key role in researching, scoping and actioning key elements of event production. This will include, but is not limited to, venue booking, working with our cohort of disability access suppliers, compiling event documentation for key meetings with local authorities, supporting management of our vehicle booking system and ensuring our asset tracking system is used efficiently.

This role will also work directly on project delivery for designated events as we deliver the final six months of Coventry’s tenure as City of Culture.

This role will be majority desk-based but will also include periods of on-the-ground delivery. The post holder must be willing to spend the majority of their time working in Coventry.

The Role

• Work closely with the Trust’s Production Team to support and resource the varied and complex programme activity being delivered by the Trust, facilitating cross-department processes

• To support management of centralised processes but also to work directly on projects as required, including on the ground delivery

• To support induction of Programme team colleagues and project team freelancers and suppliers, ensuring that they have a good oversight of key processes and contacts

• To collate event documentation for dissemination to our partners and stakeholders

• To research and book event and rehearsal venues

• To liaise with and book access suppliers, including captioners, interpreters, easy-read creators etc

• To support with management of our vehicle booking system

• To support with Finance and Procurement Processes through use of the PO system and project code system

• Purchasing and/or hire of materials, equipment or other resources as directed by Production colleagues

• Supporting the Production team with diary management

• Support with facilitating efficient use of MS Teams and Smartsheet software across the Programme team

• Ensure strong communication and smooth working processes across all Coordinators, contributing to shared learning and a productive work environment

• To commit to and promote the Trust’s sustainability and access policies

• To actively engage with the organisation’s vision and policies regarding equal opportunities and diversity, health and safety, evaluation and monitoring

• To be aware of and undertake to comply with the Trusts GDPR, Health and Safety and Diversity and Equality Policies

Person Specification

Essential

• Proven experience of working in either traditional and temporary cultural event spaces, particularly from a production and/or administrative perspective

• Excellent organisation skills, with the ability to balance and prioritise a diverse workload

• A passion for process, able to quickly understand and review existing structures

• Excellent administration skills with strong attention to detail

• Experience in overseeing small-scale budgets

• Strong communication skills, able to quickly and efficiently process information while building productive and positive relationships with a wide range of colleagues

• An awareness of health and safety processes in event management

• Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office and willing to learn use of other software tools

• Be passionate about the power of Arts & Culture for social change

• Attributes of diplomacy, confidentiality, trust and respect for colleagues and partners

• To be based in or be willing to move to within commuting distance of Coventry

Desirable

• Full Driving Licence

Coventry is one of the most diverse cities in the UK and we want our Team to reflect that diversity. We value the benefits of a diversity of life experiences, cultural and social knowledge and are particularly keen to hear from candidates from currently under-represented groups, including those with disabilities.

We are looking to build a team of people from a range of backgrounds and range of experiences. We can provide mentoring and training/support to less experienced candidates. Training and talent development within the Trust team and within the wider sector is central to our approach. All postholders are expected to participate in training and development activity and to contribute time and expertise to supporting our training programmes on site and occasionally off site.

This list of responsibilities is not exhaustive and team

Process

Please submit an up-to-date CV and letter (maximum 2 pages) addressing your interest and suitability for the post with particular reference to the person specifications.

Alternatively, you can provide an audio or video submission.

As part of this process, please share with HR and Team Development any support and access requirements. We will provide assistance during the application and interview phase, as required.

Please note: If selected for interview, this is likely to take place online via Zoom. We will work with you to ensure any inclusion requirements are met. If you require additional assistance during any stage of this process, including interview, please let us know.

Coventry City of Culture Trust is committed to equal opportunities and will treat all applications fairly based on written submissions, please complete the anonymous equal opportunities form available at www.coventry2021.co.uk/jobs

Applications should be sent to recruitment@coventry2021.co.uk

Timetable

Advertised – Tuesday 23rd November 2021

Deadline for submissions – Friday 10th December 2021, 12 noon

Interviews – 16th December 2021

Terms and Conditions

This is a fixed term post until June 2022

• The post is working 39 hours (excluding 30 minute/1-hour lunch) per week Monday – Friday at hours to be agreed between 9am and 6pm with frequent evening and weekend work. Flexible working may be agreed

• The salary is paid monthly in arrears

• If asked to work additional hours at the weekend, Time Off in Lieu will be given if approved in advance with the Line Manager

• Pension auto-enrolment is applicable and employer contributions are currently 3%. The Trust’s appointed pension provider is NEST. Further details are available

• Holiday 33 days per annum including public holidays. Holiday must be taken at a time to suit all colleagues

• Main place of work is the Trust’s Office with frequent attendance at meetings offsite.

• There is a probation period of one months during which time the notice period is one week; on confirmation of appointment the notice period is one month

• On appointment the successful candidate must be able to provide the correct documents as proof of their right to work in the UK for duration of the contract

• The candidate’s contract of employment with the Trust does not come into force until the first day of work

For more information about Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 visit www.coventry2021.co.uk