Subject to government approval, the Premier League will return behind closed doors on 17 June, with all 92 remaining games broadcast live.

The UK’s top-flight football league has agreed the provisional restart date with all its shareholders and broadcast partners – which comprise the BBC, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Sky Sports.

The proposal is, however, still subject to approval by the government, and is therefore not guaranteed.

Four of those 92 games will be aired live on the BBC – the first time the BBC has broadcast live Premier League games since the leagues inception in 1992. Sky Sports is also making 25 of the 92 games free-to-air on its channel.

All games will be played without fans in the crowd, just as Germany’s Bundesliga began to do in May.

Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield will be the first games to be played on 17 June. All games will be played without fans in the crowd, just as Germany’s Bundesliga began to do in May. They will also feature new kick-off times, seen at the bottom of this story.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters commented: “Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

“Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

“It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home”

Scheduled kick-off times

Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Friday 20:00

Saturday 12:30; 15:00; 17:30; 20:00

Sunday 12:00; 14:00; 16:30; 19:00

Monday 20:00

Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Tuesday 18:00; 20:00

Wednesday 18:00; 20:00

Thursday 18:00; 20:00