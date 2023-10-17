London Marathon Events (LME) has partnered with carbon removal experts CUR8 to remove 280 tonnes of CO2 it will generate from its events in 2023.

LME, organisers of the TCS London Marathon and Ford RideLondon, said it will continue to use carbon removals in 2024 and beyond, with the aim of increasing the amount of CO2 it removes next year.

As a signatory to the UN Sport for Climate Action Framework, LME has committed to achieving Net Zero by 2040 but is looking to accelerate the target to 2030.

LME will shift from a model of offsetting to one of removals for climate mitigation to align with the “legal and scientific definition” of Net Zero, which requires organisations to physically remove those emissions that cannot be eliminated from operations.

Last month the 2023 London Marathon became the first major UK mass participation event to be awarded Gold certification by the Council for Responsible Sport in recognition of its work on environmental and social impact initiatives.

Sustainability initiatives that LME has introduced in recent years include using electric vehicles; generators powered by HVO; closed-loop recycling; and partnering with Trees not Tees to offer participants the ability to plant a tree instead of receiving a t-shirt. LME also collects a £26 climate levy fee from all international participants in the TCS London Marathon, which will now be invested in carbon removals through CUR8.

LME head of sustainability Kate Chapman said, “We are committed to both inspiring activity and also innovation in mass participation event sustainability, a cause important to both our participants and our aims as a company.”

LME also organises Brighton Marathon Weekend, Swim Serpentine, The Big Half, Vitality Westminster Mile and Vitality London 10,000.