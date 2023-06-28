Ascot Racecourse head of venue operations Joanna Wales is to take up a new role at London Marathon Events (LME) from 8 August as event experience director.

Wales’ 14 years at Ascot began as head of operations & ICT in 2009. In her current role she oversees the majority of activity at the venue, including the security, site design, build, betting and outside broadcast.

At LME, Wales will head the event experience team. The department, consisting of more than 20 staff, is moving from a strict operational function to focus on event experience, looking to deliver individual experiences in a mass participation sport.

LME said the new role will involve driving the team to “challenge the norm, revel in the extra-ordinary and deliver events that make history”. Wales will provide management and development to all teams within the Event Experience department. Teams include Venue Operations, Route Operations, Transport and Logistics and Elite Sport.

Headed by LME event director Hugh Brasher, the company’s portfolio of events includes London Marathon and RideLondon. In January it acquired a 50% stake in Run 4 Wales, and in December it took over the operation of the Brighton Marathon.