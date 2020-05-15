The government says it is “opening the door” for Premier League football to return in June.

On Thursday 12 May, government officials met with the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said they had “progressed plans”.

They hope to resume play on 12 June behind closed doors. Germanys Bundesliga is re-opening behind closed doors this weekend, but France has scrapped the 2020 season of its top-flight league.

However, Premier League clubs were told on Monday they could have to pay an estimated £340m to domestic and international broadcasters, even if the season resumes behind closed doors.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden commented: “We all agreed that we will only go ahead if it is safe to do so and the health and welfare of players, coaches and staff comes first.

“It is now up to the football authorities to agree and finalise the detail of their plans, and there is combined goodwill to achieve this for their fans, the football community and the nation as a whole.

“The government and our medical experts will continue to offer guidance and support.”