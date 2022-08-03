Multi-channel D2F platform Planet has launched a digital ‘access all areas’ pass to allow artists to create a customised experience for content, tickets and merchandise.

The new pass will aim to offer fans immediate access to new music, tours or exclusive releases before, during and after shows.

Planet, which was soft launched late last year, has been working with music management companies such as Verdigris, East City, Modest Management and Everybody’s to develop how artists interact with fans.

It has previously secured funding from TVG’s Ben Lovett and music management company ie:music ventures, which has recently expanded to include the likes of OVG International president Sam Piccione III and Dominic Joseph of Captify Technologies.

The recent involvement takes the total raised to £1.5m, which will allow Planet to expand its team across Europe and US.

British band Hot Chip (pictured) were among the first acts to use the pass and have presented fans with early access to new music and upcoming UK and European tours.

K-pop girl group Everglow also used the pass and within 24 hours found the top 20 cities where Planet pass holders wanted to see them live. This feature is aimed to offer insights into where future gigs should be held, favourite songs and preferences on merchandise in each market.

Planet chairman Dominic Joseph said, “For too long, artists have had restricted access to their own fans and as a result have had to settle for one-way transactional relationships, whereas other cutting-edge companies create higher value experiences through long term reciprocal relationships.

“This is a huge opportunity for artists to address given the level of fandom they have but right now don’t have the tools to do this – planet is here to help them make this step into the future.”