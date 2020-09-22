The Event Production Show (EPS) has confirmed a stellar line-up of key event industry speakers who will take part in a series of panels on the Access All Areas stage at the conference.

Live Nation Executive President of International Touring Phil Bowdery, AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King, Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith, Kendal Calling & Bluedot Founder Ben Robinson and Black Deer Festival Founder Debs Shilling are just some of the many key figures already lined up to speak at the event. See below for a full list of confirmed speakers so far.

Due to take place on 2-3 March 2021 at Excel London, EPS aims to physically unite the events industry under the same roof and provide a chance to discuss the many challenges and opportunities facing the sector at this remarkable time.

The EPS conference will tackle subjects such as event sustainability, hybrid events, challenges facing grassroots festivals, how best to build loyalty, and navigating branding and sponsorship. Meanwhile, a dedicated panel will recognise some of the biggest events that have taken place this year against the odds, with intrepid event organisers discussing how they managed to stage shows under the Government’s Covid-19 event guidelines.

Mash Media Portfolio Director Chris Down, who oversees EPS, said this year’s event will be one of the first chances in many months for the event industry to meet face-to-face and explore the many pertinent issues.

Says Down, “Our aim is to unite the outdoor events and event production industry – the suppliers, festival organisers, local authority event managers, sporting events operators, stadium owners and production teams with a view to helping it bounce back next year stronger than ever. EPS21 will provide a unique opportunity for the community to come together to exchange ideas, explore opportunities and find new and innovative ways to enhance their businesses and events.”

Confirmed speakers:

Live Nation Executive President of International Touring – Phil Bowdery

AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals – Jim King

Kilimanjaro Live CEO – Stuart Galbraith

Kendal Calling & Bluedot Founder – Ben Robinson

Black Deer Festival Founder – Debs Shilling

Kendal Calling & Bluedot Creative Director – Dr Roxy Robinson

Engine No.4 Founder – Jon Drape

We Are The Fair CEO – Nick Morgan

SSD Concerts Founder and MD – Steve Davis

Beautiful Days Festival Founder – David Farrow

Shambala Festival Co-Founder – Chris Johnson

Towersey Festival Director – Joe Heap

Sŵn Festival co-founder and AIP chairman – John Rostron

Association of Independent Festivals CEO – Paul Reed

Association of Festival Organisers General Secretary – Steve Heap

Thorough Events, London Concours of Elegance, MD ­– Andrew Evans

Wild Fields Festival Founder – Ben Street

