BBC Radio 1 DJ and broadcaster Peter Tong MBE is to follow in the footsteps of Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis, artist agent Emma Banks and The Who’s Roger Daltrey in being honoured with a Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS).

The award to recognise Tong’s “outstanding contribution” over his 30-year career will be presented on 1 November at a gala ceremony held in aid of the BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins in The Great Room, Grosvenor House Hotel. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the MITS.

Tong said, “The past year has seen the music industry suffer like never before – especially the live music and clubbing sectors, but we are strong and optimistic for the future. I proudly look forward to accepting the award at the event this November and continue to represent my industry.”

Tong follows 2019 MITS honourees Harry Magee and Richard Griffiths of Modest! Management, and joins other previous recipients Rob Stringer, Sir Lucian Grainge and Ahmet Ertegun.

Tong’s notable achievements include co-founding the International Music Summit, a three-day dance music conference held in Ibiza, Los Angeles and Singapore, as well as WME’s electronic music division alongside Joel Zimmerman. He also established FFRR Records as a subsidiary of London Records and then returned to the label business in 2019 as president of Three Six Zero recordings.

MITS Award committee chairman David Munns OBE said, “For over 30 years [Tong] has been a pioneer in his field and is known worldwide for his commitment to build recognition for his music genre.”