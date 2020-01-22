Mallorca Live has announced the lineup for its 2020 event, including first-time headliners Pet Shop Boys.

Other artists on the line-up include Crystal Fighters, Michael Kiwanuka, Miles Kane, Kate Tempest and Templesamong many more artists, with other national and international acts to be announced.

Mallorca Live will be introducing a new fourth stage dedicated exclusively to electronic music for 2020. The renamed Tròpic Stage will feature DJs such as Marcel Dettmann, dOP, Or:La and Red Axes on Friday and &ME, Mano Le Tough, Cooper Saver and Akkan on Saturday.

Although Pet Shop Boys will arrive on the island having launched a new album, Hotspot, at Mallorca Live Festival they will present their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Livetour, which includes songs likeWest End Girls, It’s a Sin, or some of its mythical versions like Always On My Mind or Go West.

Pet Shop Boys will headline the day on Saturday, May 16, among performances from Michael Kiwanuka, Kase.O, Temples, Austra, Carolina During, Alizzz, Maikel Delacalle or Guitarricadelafuente.

The festival has also announced the incorporation of new bands for Friday: national names Miss Caffeina and Peligro will join the already announced names of Crystal Fighters, Miles Kane, Kate Tempest, Nathy Peluso, Ama Lou, Leon Benavente, Delaossa & J Moods and Mateo Kingman, among others.

On the festival’s opening day there will be performances by Monarchy, Shinova and Ginebras, which add to the already announced names of Leiva, Natos and Waor and Siloé.

Mallorca Live will take place from 14-16 May, at the Old Aquapark of Calvià, Mallorca.