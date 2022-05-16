Live Nation’s Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas was temporarily brought to a halt on Saturday, 15 May, when audience members attempted to flee the site after reportedly hearing gunfire.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said gunfire was reportedly heard at the event at Las Vegas Festival Grounds shortly after 10pm, but the police had found no evidence of shooting and the report was deemed unfounded.

The panic caused by the feared gunshots reportedly led to a large number of the event’s attendees to quickly try to leave the venue, with the rush leading to three people being taken to hospital.

Music at the festival was halted for 45 minutes before organisers received the all-clear from public safety officials.

The event operator later issued a statement that said, “Las Vegas Metro PD investigated reports of a security incident and determined there was a false alarm. The festival has been given clearance to continue. We’d like to thank the local authorities for their quick response.”

Among the acts to play the festival were Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris and TLC.