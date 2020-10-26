One Industry One Voice – web and socials launch with three more key campaigns aligning to boost unique cross-industry mandate

One Industry One Voice is a coalition of events industry campaigns, associations and businesses, coming together to ensure strong alignment and more effective communication in fighting for awareness and financial support for the whole industry. Objectives include:

Coordination of campaign timings Consistency of data and statistics to accurately reflect the industry numbers Alignment on asks and communication to Government Amplification of key messaging and mutual support to promote each campaigns activities

Key Points

1.) Campaign Support Grows

One Industry One Voice has grown over the past two weeks to include #WhatAboutWeddings, #SaveNightlife and #SaveLiveComedy, joining #WeMakeEvents, UK Music #LetTheMusicPlay and #WeCreateExperiences. Further campaigns are represented by their representative associations. Those not currently represented are encouraged to get in touch.

2.) Taskforce

A weekly taskforce comprising representatives from key organisations has been set up to coordinate planning and communications.

The taskforce incorporates umbrella trade organisation the Business Visits and Events Partnerships (BVEP) – which represents the conference, exhibition and outdoor events sector – and the UK Live Music Group which represents the UK’s live music industry, as well as events and entertainment technology trade association The Professional Lighting and Sound Association (PLASA). New additions include representatives from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) which represents the night time economy, the Events Industry Forum (EIF) representing outdoor events, What About Weddings representing the weddings sector and the PSA, who are the trade association for live event production companies and freelancers. Also representing key industry sectors are Smyle, Wasserman, ExCel London and Accor Hotel Group.

Michael Kill from the NTIA commented: “The initiative around #OneIndustryOneVoice is an important moment for the cultural sector, for the first time bringing together key associations and campaigns to synchronize and establish a shared platform of political, cultural and economic developments both within associated industries and Government”

Sarah Haywood Weddings & Celebrations said: “#WhatAboutWeddings is delighted unite with our colleagues in the wider events industry on defining solutions for our sector which has been paralysed by the pandemic restrictions. Together #oneindustryonevoice can highlight awareness of the huge collective enrichment we all bring to many areas of peoples’ lives across the country.”

Brid Kirby & Owen Donovan, Live Comedy Association added: “We’re delighted that #SaveLiveComedy is joining forces with other events & arts industry campaigns under the #OneIndustryOneVoice banner. The continued lack of recognition of how our industries function continues to threaten many lives and livelihoods with disastrous consequences, and we’re proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our colleagues across the sector.”

3.) Data Alignment

Data from BVEP is agreed as follows.

Employment:

Business & Trade Events: 774,020

Leisure & Consumer Events: 789,000

Total: 1,563,020

Total value of UK Events industry £84bn per annum: £20.2bn Corporate, £11bn trade exhibitions, £5.6bn arts and cultural, £6bn Festivals/Outdoor shows, £17.6bn Music, £9.6bn Sports, £14.7bn Weddings and private

Industry estimates that without further economic support we could see 525,000 of those jobs disappear by February 2021.

If business events don’t restart until mid 2021. the loss in visitor spend will be £31billion.

80% of events and exhibition companies responding to recent survey stated that they were ineligible for grants available to retail/hospitality/leisure businesses based on rateable value.

We are losing competitive advantage – by November the UK will be the only developed Nation not operating its business events sector.

All campaigns are encouraged to use these figures and reference @oneindustryonevoice

4.) Communications web and socials launch

A One Industry One Voice website has been created, including a calendar of activity for key campaigns and dates (to be inserted in coming days). This has kindly been hosted by Micebook : www.oneindustryonevoice.co.uk

Socials also launched so please follow for OIOV cross campaign messaging, updates and support:

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram