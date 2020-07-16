The Olympic and Paralympic Games are launching a ‘summer festival’ of online experiences beginning 24 July, the day on which the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics would have started.

The online experiences will be hosted by over 100 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and will provide an opportunity for the athletes to generate income during the downtime caused by Covid-19. Guests can book the online experiences from 22 July.

Some examples of the experiences can be found below. More detail can be found at this link.

25 July – Build resilience to overcome obstacles with Yusra Mardini (swimming, IOC Refugee Olympic Team Rio 2016); learn about returning to sport after motherhood with Allyson Felix (athletics, USA); and work up a sweat in an inclusive session with Tatyana McFadden (athletics, USA)

26 July – Cook up a storm with legend Colin Jackson (athletics, Great Britain); join a scenic training ride with Jonny Brownlee (triathlon, Great Britain); discover velodrome secrets with Elia Viviani (track cycling, Italy)

“The Olympic flame continues to be the light at the end of the dark tunnel humankind is currently going through.”

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The Olympic Games bring the whole world together and, whilst we will all have to wait one more year to celebrate in Tokyo, the Olympic flame continues to be the light at the end of the dark tunnel humankind is currently going through.

“It demonstrates that we are stronger together. This festival is a great platform to unite and inspire the world in the spirit of friendship and solidarity this summer. The IOC puts the athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement and supports them at every stage of their journey. We are delighted to collaborate with Airbnb to provide innovative economic empowerment opportunities for Olympic and Paralympic athletes around the world.”

The online experiences will be sponsored by Airbnb. Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia commented: “At a time when it is difficult for people to gather and celebrate the exceptional performance of athletes, Airbnb is proud to host the summer festival, which is a new way to experience the Olympic and Paralympic spirit online.

“Guests will be able to connect and interact with some of the most elite competitors within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, giving them even more reasons to cheer them on next year.”