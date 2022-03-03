The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has announced more speakers for the first edition of the Night Time Economy Summit, in conjunction with #Savenightlife and Bristol Nights.

Taking place at Bristol Beacon on 7-8 April, the NTIA Summit will feature the minister for hospitality (Small Businesses) Paul Scully MP who will be taking part in a virtual interview at the event.

The summit will also feature Michael Rodriguez (New South Wales 24hr Commissioner), Ariel Palitz (NYC Nightlife Advisor), Mirik Milan (Vibe Lab/ Former Night Czar Amsterdam), Sacha Lord (Greater Manchester Night Time Economy Advisor), Amy Lame (London night Czar), Carly Heath (Bristol Night Time Economy Advisor) and Lutz Leichsenring (Vibe Lab/United We Stream).

Resident Advisor, Savenightlife Women at Night Taskforce, Bristol Nights and Lady of the House will host panels on safe spaces, consumer confidence and empowerment, alongside some training workshops on vulnerability for businesses and operators.

Clara Cullen from Music Venue Trust will host a panel on the importance of grassroots music venues, while Tristan Hunt from the Association for Electronic Music will host one on the economic, cultural and community value of electronic music, Panelists include Yousef (Circus) Josh Robinson (Hospitality) and Maria May (CAA).

As part of the debate on “Agent of Change”, Deregulation, Planning & Licensing easements, the Institute of Licensing will host a panel with Sarah Clover (Barrister Specialising in Licensing & Planning) David Lucas (Licensing Solicitor), Steve Alton (Chairperson for British Institute of Innkeepers) and Sylvia Oates (Best Bar None).

Claire O’Neill from A Greener Festival will host a panel on changing attitudes to the environment, customer behaviours and achieving net zero within the night time economy.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said, “At this point we felt it vitally important that we benchmark this moment with a summit, where our community can come together, some to meet for the first time outside of there virtual realm, an opportunity for operators, regulators, creators, entrepreneurs to come together and share, learn and build a stronger, more resilient industry for the future.”

“Our focus over the coming months is about generating positive messaging to enhance consumer confidence with a clear focus on recovery. The budget on 23 March will set the tone, and will be the fundamental basis for future planning across the sector, so must include extensions to key reliefs around VAT & Business Rates to allow businesses to bounce back from the pandemic.”

The two-day event will include over 100 speakers with panels and workshops featuring innovators and entrepreneurs from across the sector.

In conjunction with Business Keeps on Dancing the event will also be hosting spotlight interviews with Philip Kolvin QC (Licensing Barrister) Mikey Dread (Channel One Sound System) Gok Kwan (DJ & Fashion Guru) Graeme Park (DJ / Hacienda) Figen Murray (Martyns Law/Protect Duty Campaigner) Yousef (Circus / First Dance) Simon Dunmore (Defected).

More speakers and panel topics will be announced soon.