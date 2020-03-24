The NTIA has called for an exceptional measure, The Big Freeze, in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

“Our Industry has been subject to a period of prolonged frustration, as we have been drip fed the Government’s economic provisions for rescuing businesses within the Night Time & Events Sector leaving millions in a state of confusion and many extremely concerned about extended indebtedness and ruin,” he told Access.

“It is clear from many of the provisions which have been assessed, that the headlines are bigger than the reality, with many businesses still not clear on support or falling outside of the eligibility parameters. The timelines with which these provisions will be implemented, fall perilously outside of the levels of cash flow held by many businesses. So, while we applaud the news of the staff rescue package we are still inundated with questions about how and when this will come to fruition.

“What too for the millions of self-employed workers across so many vital sectors and within our own that now, without the current bill being passed through the House of Commons, face a period of hardship through no fault of their own – and not commensurate with their pay rolled fellow citizens.

“Our Membership and the wider Industry are frustrated and are calling for simpler solutions easier to understand and access. We all stand together and as such, we implore the Government to take a further exceptional measure and Freeze the economy.

“The Big Freeze will resolve a myriad of issues facing so many of our businesses and workers across Britain and enable us all to pull together as a nation, and through our communities get through this crisis, with minimum impact on people’s lives.

“Prime Minister, you have taken very significant and entirely unprecedented measures as you have said this evening with this new declaration. We are now further limited as citizens. By freezing the economy now, you will be ensuring that there is a temporary relieve for British workers and business.

“Freezing payments in this next period will allow people to focus on health and wellbeing rather than their personal financial burden. Now more than ever we all need a level of calm to manage this next period pragmatically and for the greater good of all. We await your response.”