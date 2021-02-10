National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) president Tom Clements has written to the prime minister Boris Johnson calling on him to deliver an events industry specific support programme to prevent businesses operating on no capital and “walking into a tidal wave of costs” as they begin to open up.

He said, “They will be walking into a tidal wave of costs, including increased staff costs for those coming off furlough, tax bills that have been deferred from last year, and that will become due in the spring (this will include VAT and PAYE), as well as the associated national insurance and pension costs. Finally, many of these businesses will have their own creditors who will also need paying.

“Against this will be a mountain of debt and the legal implications of not being able to pay back monies; in short, HMRC alone could put many companies in the events industry under before they have had a chance to bill or pay back a penny.

“As it stands, many of our members are still not able to get their hands on the relief grants this government has promised them, and those that have are now in the unenviable position of not being able to pay them back before their peak trading begins.

Clements issues the following list of requests, asking that they form part of a specific support programme that is developed and executed in partnership with the events industry and for those businesses that most need it.