The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has called on the Government to end the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) (No.3) Regulations on 19 July in line with the lifting of other Covid mitigating measures.

The regulations, which enable local authorities in England to close outdoor public spaces and to cancel events, are currently in force and not due to end until 28 September.

While welcoming the Government’s decision to enable the return of full-capacity events on 19 July, NOEA said, “What is important now for the events industry is that, following this announcement, clear and unambiguous guidance is passed down to local authorities to allow them to work with event organisers on licensing events.”

The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) (No. 3) Regulations came into force on 18 July 2020, and were delivered by the then secretary of state for health and social care Matt Hancock, in response to the pandemic.

It means that “upper tier” local authorities have the power to restrict access to, or close, individual premises, prohibit or restrict certain events (or types of event) and restrict access to, or close, public outdoor places.

