The National Outdoor Event Association (NOEA) has announced details of its Annual Convention 2022, which will return to a live format for the first time in three years at the Guildhall, Bath.

The convention will take place on 23 November, followed by the NOEA’s Annual Awards later in the evening at The Pump Rooms and Roman Baths, Bath.

The convention will continue NOEA’s theme for the last three years, ‘Build Back Better’, with sessions on dealing with corporate brands, working with apprenticeships and supporting smaller festivals. It will also feature a session where a specialist panel of speakers will recreate a modern-day safety advisory group meeting.

The keynote speaker for this year’s convention will be David Akosim, account director at sports and entertainment agency Fuse, who will be sharing knowledge of working with brands on sporting events such as the NFL and Champions League Final.

Leading the convention will be Carol Ann Whitehead, managing director of publishing, events and campaigns agency The Zebra Partnership.

NOEA CEO Susan Tanner said, “The NOEA Convention is put together through feedback from our members, and overwhelmingly they are interested in how brands and businesses, that help finance major events, are looking at the industry in the future.

“We have a number of sessions that will give them this insight whilst addressing some of the key trends that will affect events in 2023. It’s a brilliant line up and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone live and in person again.”