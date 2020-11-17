The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has appointed six new members to its senior leadership team.

The new members cross local authorities, sporting, festival, supply, and production event experience, and are based throughout the UK.

They are Ian Baird of Whiskey Bravo Productions; Cris Cicirello of Wasserman (pictured left); Andrew McQuillan of Crowded Space Drones; Sara Pacey of North Somerset Council; Mark Sandamas of Pennine Events (pictured right, below); and Alysha Sargent of Barnstorm Global.

The new members were ratified during the NOEA AGM and virtual convention, which is taking place across Monday, Wednesday and Friday of this week (commencing 16 November). Its theme is ‘Past, present and future’.

In addition to the new councillors, Craig Mathie of Bournemouth 7s festival, has taken on the vice president role alongside Ian Taylor from Wentworth Woodhouse, and Philip Day of Lacey’s Solicitors will re-join, offering legal counsel to the members.

The new council members will join the existing NOEA Council which is now comprised of 12 industry professionals and led by President, Tom Clements, and Chief Executive Officer. Susan Tanner.

NOEA President Tom Clements commented: “I am absolutely delighted that in these very strange and uncertain times that so many members sought election to council this year. Now that they have officially been appointed, I am thrilled that with their additions the NOEA Council is now so diverse and occupied by key members of our industry who will assist me, and our Chief Executive lead the National Outdoor Events Association lead the association forward into a very new era for the events industry again substantiating NOEA’s lead as the most progressive event industry association in the UK.”