The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has announced the theme of its upcoming virtual convention will be ‘past, present & future’.

The convention will take place as three online events throughout the week beginning 16 November. The AGM will be open only to NOEA members but will be followed by chatrooms on the Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the week, culminating in a ‘virtual drink’ for everyone involved.

The Monday Chatroom, following NOEA’s AGM, will look back on the past six months for the industry, and how we can take learnings from it.

On Wednesday, the discussion will move to the present, looking at the topic of licensing and how event professionals can work with their local authorities.

“We’ll finish the week with a toast that says good riddance to a dreadful year in our industry’s history.”

On Friday it will move to looking at the future, taking inspiration from events that have managed to run in 2020 and looking into 2021.

Tom Clements, NOEA President, said: “There is so much good education out there, so we wanted to change the tone of our convention this year. One of the things our members have really valued is the chance to speak openly, and often emotionally, in front of peers.

“We’re going to give them the chance to do this in a way that will be reflective but also ambitious for the future. We’ll finish the week with a toast that says good riddance to a dreadful year in our industry’s history.”