Evesham’s MP Nigel Huddleston has announced he is leaving his ministerial post as tourism minister and is moving to the Whips Office.

Huddleston was previously the parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport – which involved him overseeing the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He took on this position in February 2020. During his role, he also managed the recovery package for the UK’s tourism industry and cultural sites.

A replacement has not yet been confirmed.