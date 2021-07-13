First minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (pictured) said the country will move to level 0 next week, with “modifications” in place following a surge in Covid-19 cases, and most restrictions will be lifted from 9 August.

Outdoor standing events will continue to be limited to a capacity of 1,000, while 2,000 will be allowed at seated or open space events, and the capacity for seated indoor events will go up to 400. Event organisers are now able to apply to stage larger events.

The modifications include hospitality venues, which Sturgeon says remain a “risky environment”, being required to close at midnight. In indoor public spaces the physical distance requirement will be reduced from two metres to one metre for different household groups.

Sturgeon said outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people from 15 households: “Because meeting outdoors is less risky than indoors, there will be no requirement to distance within these groups of 15. However, for the next three weeks at least, there will be a requirement for 1m distancing between different groups of 15.”

She said face coverings will continue to be mandatory, except when seated at events, in order to offer protection to those who are vulnerable and previously had to shield. Event attendees will still be required to provide contact details to assist NHS Scotland’s Test & Protect.

Sturgeon said the aim is to remove the requirement for close contacts to self isolate, as long as they are double vaccinated, from 9 August.

Initial test and protect data found 55 positive Covid cases among attendees at Glasgow’s official UEFA Euro 2020 fan zone.