Organisers of Leeds’ Newsam Park Festival and Mint Festival said they expect the electronic music events to go ahead this summer “one way or another”, having acquired Covid-19 test kits.

The inaugural Newsam Park Festival is scheduled to take place on July 10 at Temple Newsam Park across two stages, with a final audience capacity to be decided closer to the time pending the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine program.

The event was originally planned over two days but promotions manager Stuart Forsyth said it has been reduced to one-day. Among the acts due to perform are Sven Vath, Jamie Jones and Nightmares on Wax.

Originally scheduled to make its debut last year, the new festival is organised by the team behind the 60,000-capacity Cocoon In The Park, which last took place in 2019.

The 10,000-capacity Mint Festival is scheduled for 25 September at RAF Church Fenton in Leeds.

Forsyth, who also programmes the Mint Warehouse (cap. 1,000) club in Leeds, said, “We are preparing our two festivals as normal. We hope government restrictions will be eased by the summer and we have Coronavirus rapid tests in place if they are needed.”