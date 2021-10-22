Betting and gambling company Ladbrokes is launching a series of live music shows for football fans across the country to “celebrate the close connection between football and music”.

The company is continuing its partnership with events industry collective #WeMakeEvents, which is helping to support the live music and entertainment sector as it navigates post-pandemic recovery.

Ladbrokes Amplify will begin with a performance by the band Red Rum Club, fans of Liverpool FC. Following their headline slot at Liverpool’s Sound City Festival and a sold-out Mountford Hall finale of their 2021 tour, the band will perform at Liverpool’s Cavern Club music venue on 25 October. Ladbrokes said highlights of the gig will be streamed across its social media channels.

The series will also include a performance by indie band and Leeds United fans, Skylights. The band will play at The Wardrobe in Leeds Arts Quarter on 29 November.

Ladbrokes head of PR Jessica O’Reilly said, “Liverpool and Leeds have a rich musical and footballing heritage and we want to reward football fans and music lovers who love live entertainment with a unique experience. Ladbrokes Amplify will bring football fans intimate gigs with their favourite bands that support the same teams as they do.”

Red Rum Club said: “It’s exciting to be the first band on the Ladbrokes Amplify programme. Playing the Cavern Club and doing it in front of Liverpool FC fans thanks to Ladbrokes is going to be a brilliant experience. We are also delighted to be supporting #WeMakeEvents, a cause that’s very close to our hearts.”