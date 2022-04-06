The BBC is to run Radio 2 Live over two days for the first time and move it from London to Leeds this year.

The annual event was previously held in London’s Hyde Park and has seen performances by acts including Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Take That and Blondie.

Overseen by BBC Live Events, headed by Rhys Hughes, the event will take place from 17-18 September in Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park. Some 20 acts are due to play across the event’s two main stages, and there will for the first time also be a Radio 2 DJ tent at this year’s event.

Radio 2 and 6 Music head of music Jeff Smith said the event was doubling in size: “We’re thrilled that Radio 2 Live will be held in Leeds, one of the great cities of the North. Live music is at the heart of the station.”

Leader of Leeds City Council councillor James Lewis said, “Leeds has hosted some of the biggest names in music over the years, so it’s great to see the city carrying on that proud tradition and to be working with the organisers to bring another major and unique event to Leeds.”

In 2020 the event was replaced with Radio 2 Live at Home due to the pandemic, and the following year it consisted of smaller live shows staged in Cardiff, Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.

Radio 2 Live will be broadcast on the radio station and accessible via BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. The tickets on-sale date and artist line-up will be announced in June.