The Walks at The Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn recently launched a variety of new global street food ideas for summer events held at The Walks, the venue’s five-acre garden in the heart of Central London.

From 9 June to 24 July, a luxury marquee will be erected within the Inn’s private garden, creating a brand-new space within the historic London venue.

‘Suns out, bao buns out’, ‘Go nuts for donuts’, and ‘Guac and roll’ were just three of the new food stations trialled at the Summer Party showcase, which reimagined the greenery of The Walks inside, giving guests the feeling that it was summer.

Sales and marketing manager at The Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn, Becca Tobias, said, “Our new food concepts went down a storm, the Picadillo and Quesadillas at our ‘Guac and roll’ station were really popular as was the cauliflower popcorn and the flavoured donuts.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tim Evans from Thomas Miller Insurance said “I love the new food concepts, they’re quite different to anything I’ve seen before and think they’d work well at our event. They’re fun and add an element of spontaneity.”

Other guests included representatives from global and national agents and business including AOK, Beyond Certainty, Charlotte Tilbury, Frontiers and Hamptons.

Tobias added: “The Walks at Gray’s Inn offers a luxury setting in a private garden tucked away within the walls of the smallest Inns of Court in England, and whilst we could not offer our guests a real walk around The Walks, we were able to immerse them in the vibe and feel of our summer marquee.”

The Walks is able to accommodate 1,200 guests within the garden itself, 700 standing in the marquee or 350 seated for a dinner style event. The new food stations will sit alongside the Inn’s other culinary offerings by caterer CH&CO, such as canapes, bowls and BBQs for their outside events.