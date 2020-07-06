New quarantine exemptions announced on 5 July will mean that teams and essential production crew for major sporting events will not be required to quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

The new rules mean that many more major sporting events now have the green light to go ahead, including the Silverstone F1 race, international Champions League fixtures in England, as well as golf and snooker tournaments.

From 10 July, people arriving in England from a number of countries deemed low risk will be exempt from the two-week quarantine. The ‘low risk’ countries include France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea and many more. A full list can be found at the bottom of this story.

Sports authorities and event organisers will need to follow “stringent protocols” to be exempt from the quarantine, said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who announced the new rules.

Dowden added that “the British summer of sport is back on.”

“Formula 1 is very grateful to the UK government and culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, for their ongoing engagement and sensible approach to this policy,” Formula 1 said in a statement.

“By working with Formula 1 on this matter the government has not only helped to ensure fans are able to enjoy F1 this season they have protected jobs and incomes.”

Countries for which arrivals are exempt from two-week quarantine, as of 6 July:

Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Croatia, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Réunion, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, South Korea, Spain, St Barthélemy, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Pierre and Miquelon, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Vatican City, Vietnam.