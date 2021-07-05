456 Live has hired former SSD Concerts promoter Caitlin Maddison, who will join former colleague Joe Gill at the new company that specialises in promoting concerts, artist management, and venue and festival programming.

Maddison joined Newcastle’s SSD Concerts in 2019. During their time together at SSD Concerts, Maddison and GIll worked on acts including Gerry Cinnamon, Sam Fender, Becky Hill, Lewis Capaldi, and IDLES, and programmed five venues across the North East.

456 Live director Joe Gill started his career as a programmer at Manchester venue Band on the Wall (cap. 340), working on its in-house program and national touring. He then went to Leeds promoters Futuresound, and most recently SSD Concerts before launching independent venture 456 Live in March.

Gill has previously booked festivals and outdoor events including multi-venue festival Hit the North, Live at Leeds (12,000), This is Tomorrow (12,000), Bingley Weekender (5,000), and the Virgin Money Unity Arena (2500).

456 Live has so far confirmed shows for acts including De La Soul, Gilles Peterson, Craig Charles, Mic Righteous, and Chubby and the Gang.

Gill said, “I’ve worked closely with Caitlin over the last couple of years and I’m over the moon she has decided to come on board and join me on the 456 Live journey.”