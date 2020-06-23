A new online shop for festivals and live events is aiming to solve the revenue problem for event organisers in 2021.

With many ticket sales already complete, and little chance of major events increasing capacity in 2021, event organisers need to find alternate ways of increasing revenue per visitor.

Chameleon, a new service by Festival Travel, provides extras such as camping, lockers and local public transport, as well as nearby hotels/hostels. It says these festival extras will help organisers make up the difference in a difficult financial year.

Festival Travel provides festival holidays in Europe. The company claims that “roughly 60% – 90% of current entry ticket margins can be earned from such ancillary products and services.”

Sziget, Eurosonic Noorderslag and Electric Castle festivals are currently making use of the tech.