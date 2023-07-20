A new multi-venue festival is launching in South East London, organised by community radio station and record label AJAA.

Creekside Festival, created by co-founders Owen Howell (pictured left) and Samuel Willott (right), will take place on 2 September at 10 independent venues in Deptford. They said the event will showcase local artists, venues, businesses, homegrown collectives and DIY radio.

AAJA was founded by Lewisham locals Howells and Willott in 2018. After the pandemic and various new homes, AAJA is now located in a 350-capacity indoor/outdoor space The AAJA Snake Pit, which will be one of the 10 venues alongside the debut of the AAJA Basement.

Joining them will be Artworks Courtyard, Buster Mantis, Endeavour, Isla Ray, Little Faith, Stocktons, The Birds Nest, and Villagers. Each venue will host a set of crews curated by AAJA.

Howells and Willott said, “We want to celebrate five years in the game with AAJA and what better way to mark the occasion than championing all of the hyperlocal Deptford spaces, businesses and community members which have gotten us to where AAJA is today. Creekside will not only celebrate, but also highlight Deptford’s unique and often endangered cultural spaces. The festival will be an intimate, multi-venue, day-to-night, electronic music festival, with an emphasis on being affordable for all.”