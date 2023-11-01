Superstruct Entertainment has cancelled the 2024 edition of NASS Festival (cap. 30,000) due to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and the “significant increase” in operational costs.

“Regrettably, despite our best efforts, it’s just not economically feasible to continue,” NASS organisers said in a statement.

NASS, which takes place in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, is a four-day festival showcasing live music and professional skateboarding and BMX competitions. This year’s lineup included Chase and Status, Little Simz and Wu-Tang Clan.

It follows the recent cancellation of Superstruct and From the Fields-promoted festival Bluedot (21,000) due to the impact of heavy rain at this year’s event.

AIF reaction

The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), which recently confirmed that Superstruct meets its membership criteria of being an independent operator, said NASS’ cancellation is a “painful loss” and will have repercussions for the entire sector. The association has again called for the Government to review VAT on music festival ticket sales and lower the rate to 5%.

AIF CEO John Rostron said, “NASS Festival’s cancellation highlights the continued pressure festival operators are suffering in the face of sky high operating costs, and the urgent help many of them need to survive.

“NASS is a particularly painful loss for the UK’s cultural landscape. As a key gateway festival for many young people, its cancellation will have repercussions for the entire sector.

“This is further evidence of the compounding impact of both Covid and the cost of living crisis, which means many young people have missed out or not returned to the live event experience. This coupled with high supply chain costs means the squeeze on festivals is increasing, leaving many with no choice but to close.

“We again call on Government to review VAT on music festival ticket sales and lower the rate to 5% for an extended period to help support the recovery of the festival sector.”

Announcing the cancellation of NASS, organisers said, “We’re gutted to announce that NASS will not be taking place in 2024. This decision has not been taken lightly. Unfortunately, we find ourselves impacted by both the cost-of-living crisis and the significant increase in operational costs to run a show like NASS. Regrettably, despite our best efforts, it’s just not economically feasible to continue.

“We want to say a huge thank you and heartfelt appreciation to all the artists, athletes, suppliers, partners, media and staff who have been a part of NASS. And to you, our fans, thank you. NASS wouldn’t have existed without you. We feel incredibly privileged that so many of you chose to party with us each summer – many for your first time at a festival.”