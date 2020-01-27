Keane and Lighthouse Family are the first artists to be announced for this year’s Mouth of the Tyne festival.

Multi award-winning British rock band Keane have sold over 13m records worldwide and are best known for hits including Everybody’s Changing, Somewhere Only We Know, Is It Any Wonder?, and This Is The Last Time. Their album Hopes and Fearsremains one of the best-selling albums in UK chart history.

Lighthouse Family was formed in Newcastle in the early 90s by Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker, who met whilst studying at university and working at the same bar. Their debut album Ocean Drivesold more than 1.8m copies in the UK alone and are known for hits like Lifted, Ocean Drive, Raincloud and High.

The Mouth of the Tyne festival attracts over 100,000 visitors each year.

The festival, now in its 16th year, takes place in Tynemouth and features outdoor concerts at Tynemouth Priory and Castle, free world-class street entertainment, a jazz stage, children’s pageant, activities in Tynemouth Station and much more. The Playhouse Whitley Bay will also host a show by punk poet John Cooper Clarke on 6 July 2020.

The festival is supported by Engie and Port of Tyne, and will take place from 9-12 July 2020.