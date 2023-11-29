The Montreux Jazz Festival is to be staged in Miami for the first time, with American singer/songwriter Jon Batiste (pictured) being the co-owner and ambassador of the event.

Originally launched in Switzerland by Claude Nobs in 1967, The Montreux Jazz Festival has been staged in cities worldwide including São Paulo, Detroit, Singapore, Monaco, Tokyo and Hangzhou.

Montreux Jazz Festival Miami will take place on 1-3 March at The Hangar, a 1500-capacity, waterfront venue in Coconut Grove. Batiste will open the event with a performance featuring multiple special guests. Other headliners will include Daryl Hall and Brazilian singer-songwriter Daniela Mercury. The festival experience will include curated dining options and a pop-up of vinyl listening bar Dante’s Hifi.

Batiste said, “I’m honored to play a part in bringing this experience across the ocean to Miami and challenging the borders of musical genres. It’s going to be an unforgettable three days.”

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO Mathieu Jaton said, “As a city of cultural connection, Miami naturally lends itself to the musical diversity that Montreux has become synonymous with. We believe that the waterfront location and the artists performing in this first edition are a true reflection of the original Montreux Jazz Festival experience.”

Single-day ticket prices begin at $199 (£157) and VIP tickets at $699 (£551).